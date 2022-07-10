Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

