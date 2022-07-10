Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

