First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,543.02.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

