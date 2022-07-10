FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

