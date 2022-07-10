FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

