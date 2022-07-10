FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,672,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after buying an additional 147,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,669,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.