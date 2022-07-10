Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

