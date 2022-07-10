Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.