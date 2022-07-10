Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 57,306 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,457.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
