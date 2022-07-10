Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams Sells 57,306 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $144,984.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,457.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 27.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after buying an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 144.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 661,243 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 691.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 589,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 515,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.