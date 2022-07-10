Gleason Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 21,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

