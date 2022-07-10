Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.