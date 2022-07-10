Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires 164 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

