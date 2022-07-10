Guardian Investment Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

