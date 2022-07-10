HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

HCA opened at $172.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

