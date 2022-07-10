Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $10,090,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

