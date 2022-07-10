HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

