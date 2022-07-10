Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

