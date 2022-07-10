Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE IR opened at $42.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

