Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sells 11,037.48 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 11,037.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 781,794.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.54 and its 200 day moving average is 11.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

