Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Sells 11,823.32 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 11,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately 505,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

