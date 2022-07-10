Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Sells 11,823.32 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 11,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately 505,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
