Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

