Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 7,423 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

