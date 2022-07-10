Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIX opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

