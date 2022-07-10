Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 466.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

