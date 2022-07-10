Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

