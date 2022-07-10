Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

