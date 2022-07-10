Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

