International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after buying an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

