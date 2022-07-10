Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Holdings Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

