Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $318,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.