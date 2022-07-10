Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.86 and last traded at $72.52. 27,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24.
