Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

