Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50.

NYSE:HSY opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 135.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 498.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 230.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

