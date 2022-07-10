JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 320,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 218,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

