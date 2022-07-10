L Lynn Smull Sells 93,924 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $237,627.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 724,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GEVO stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

