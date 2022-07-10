L Lynn Smull Sells 93,924 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $237,627.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 724,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GEVO stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.