Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 131 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

