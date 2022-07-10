Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,624 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

