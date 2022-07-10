Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

