Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 633,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.53%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

