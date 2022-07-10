Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

