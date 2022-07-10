Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.31. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

