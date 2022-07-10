Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

