Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $285.21 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.32 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.