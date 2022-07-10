Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.