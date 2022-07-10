Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

