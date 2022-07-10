Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

