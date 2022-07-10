Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

