Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 501.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of HE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.