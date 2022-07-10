Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SLM stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.