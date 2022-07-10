Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

